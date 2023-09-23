Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Austin faces the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play

The LA Galaxy visit Austin in Western Conference action
(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA Galaxy (8-11-9, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (9-13-7, 13th in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Austin FC -109, Los Angeles +253, Draw +294; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin hosts the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play.

Austin is 7-13-4 against Western Conference opponents. Austin is fifth in the Western Conference with 40 goals led by Sebastian Driussi with 10.

The Galaxy are 6-7-9 in conference play. The Galaxy are 5-0-0 when they record at least three goals.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Galaxy won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Driussi has 10 goals and three assists for Austin. Emiliano Rigoni has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Riqui Puig has scored six goals with four assists for the Galaxy. Billy Sharp has six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 2-5-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Galaxy: 5-2-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 6.6 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured).

Galaxy: Jalen Neal (injured), Calegari (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Fire department presence on scene of crash.
2 dead, 3-year-old injured in Hwy 31 crash in Smith County
Leah Brown on set of Wheel of Fortune.
East Texas elementary teacher to appear on Wheel of Fortune Friday night
Jason Rashad Williams
Van Zandt County investigator claims suspect fired gun recklessly in fatal I-20 incident
Henry Lee Givens
Longview police seeking information on whereabouts of wanted man

Latest News

School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall