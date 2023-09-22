WebXtra: Summer fires, drought leave East Texas ranchers in need of hay
Published: Sep. 22, 2023
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas ranchers are hoping for one more rain, and a few more green fields, with livestock in critical need of fall and winter feeding.
Summer fires burned out some hay-growing areas and summer drought has parched land that would have been growing hay.
In good years, with summer rain, there would be a third cutting which would be stored up for fall and winter feeding. But as ranchers store up, a third cutting has not developed, and without it local hay ranchers will have to get it from other counties or other states at their expense.
Gregg County Texas A&M Agri-life Extension Agent Shanequa Davis talks about how important hay is for East Texas beef and dairy production.
