Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Tyler’s McFall gets wide open for big score

The UCLA commit scored on this 70-yard play.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Lions bid for a big comeback fell short in their first loss of the season.

McKinney North was up 24-0 toward the end of the first half until Lions quarterback Caden Granberry found a wide-open Derrick McFall for a 70-yard touchdown. It appeared McFall had beaten the defending linebacker and nobody was left in the secondary to cover or tackle McFall.

The Lions outscored North, 19-7, in the second half.

Tyler falls to 4-1 on the season.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of I20 fatal shooting victim Caitlin Elizabeth speaks out
Mother of woman killed on I-20 says trucker was trailing car before fatal shooting
Fire department presence on scene of crash.
2 dead, 3-year-old injured in Hwy 31 crash in Smith County
Rachel Sneed
Affidavit: Mineola woman paid bills with $300K allegedly stolen from water supply company
Charity Desirae Prince, 25
Polk County jailer accused of improper sexual relationship with inmate
Jason Rashad Williams
Man charged with murder following I-20 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Van Zandt County

Latest News

WATCH: Tyler’s McFall gets wide open for big score
WATCH: Tyler's McFall gets wide open for big score
Red Zone forecast
Warm temps in store for Week 5
Tyler High vs McKinney North
Tyler High Lions lose to district foe McKinney North
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Red Zone Game Ball