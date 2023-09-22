Vietnam Medal of Honor recipients visit Bullard’s Brook Hill School

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Three Medal of Honor Recipients visited the Brook Hill School Friday for a Q&A session with juniors and seniors. Students of all grades lined up outside to greet the veterans.

“It’s imperative to me that we pass on to our kids and new leaders our experiences and our desire and our wishes to keep this country free,” said retired Col. Don Ballard.

All three recipients earned their medals in the Vietnam War. Ballard said events like these are enjoyable since they never got that welcome home all those years ago.

“The purpose of this weekend is to encourage ourselves,” said Ballard. “To remember that times have changed and we aren’t post-Vietnam... now the military is accepted.”

Ballard spoke to one student who is considering joining the military.

“My response to him was, you were worth it. Given the fact that he hadn’t even been born yet, it was definitely worth my time and effort,” said Ballard. “We did not go over there to fight a war because we wanted to kill anybody, we simply wanted to protect our freedom and our families back home.”

A special guest today was Desmond Doss Jr., son of Medal of Honor Recipient Desmond Doss, who is the subject of the movie Hacksaw Ridge. Doss Jr. is an Army veteran himself and will participate in Saturday’s Texas Veterans Military Show, a parade starting in Tyler and ending in Bullard.

The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at Stewart Funeral Home in Tyler. It will feature over 70 military vehicles including tanks and flyovers.

