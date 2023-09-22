Van police chief, victim’s mother detail circumstances of I-20 fatal shooting

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday afternoon at mile marker 520 in Van Zandt County, a road rage incident took place where police believe a maroon 18-wheeler pulling a white trailer fired gunshots into a car.

17 minutes later at mile marker 542, a truck of the same description as the suspect’s was spotted by Constable Pat Jordan, who pulled them over. Van Police Chief Melissa Davis and another officer were listening to the scanner and were only three miles away.

“I had stopped at a local store and when I came out, that’s when Constable Jordan was attempting to stop the vehicle. Upon arrival, Constable Jordan was speaking to the man at the back of the truck, and he began to mirandize him,” Davis said.

Davis says she and other investigators then bagged the suspect’s hands in paper to make sure that if there was gunshot residue on his hands it would be protected as potential evidence.

“Officer Hudgens, he transported the suspect to the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, and I stayed on scene with investigators until the wrecker came to collect the semi-trailer,” Davis said.

The car that was shot at was carrying three adults and a child. The victim, 31-year-old Caitlin Elizabeth of Baton Rouge, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Her mother, Senta Holmes, says the women and child were coming to meet her.

“Next thing you know is they heard a bang. A small bang - they thought the tire was out. She flew to the back seat, they thought she was just playing because she kids like that. My daughter turned her over because she wasn’t responding and that’s when she saw all the blood and other stuff,“ Holmes said.

Holmes said her daughter was a beautician and was well-known around Baton Rouge.

“She was very talented, she was very loving. She was a giving person, she was very giving to her friends, and she was funny. She was Catie,” Holmes said.

46-year-old, Jason Rashad Williams of Danville Illinois was charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is $1.75 million.

Elizabeth’s body was transported back to Baton Rouge today. Family says her funeral will be held at a later date.

