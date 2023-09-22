Smith County burn ban remains in place due to continued drought, fire-related incidents

From Press Release

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Saturday may be the first day of fall, but Smith County remains under a burn ban as dry, high fire danger conditions continue in the area.

Since the Smith County Burn Ban was issued on August 1, 2023, there have been a total of 57 illegal burning citations issued across the county. A violation of the burn ban is a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500.

If your fire gets out of control and destroys a neighbor’s property, you could be held liable for the value of that property.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue, there were eight fire-related incidents on Thursday, September 21.

There have been a total of 591 fire-related incident responses since August 1, including 183 grass/brush fires, 121 reports of illegal burning, 32 structure fires and 34 vehicle fires.

Smith County fire incident graphic (Smith County)

Currently, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) for Smith County is at an average of 709. The KBDI is a metric used to measure the effects of seasonal drought on fire potential. The actual numeric value ranges from 0 (no moisture depletion) to 800 (absolutely dry conditions).

The burn ban order was issued August 1, and will remain in effect for 90 days, unless conditions improve, and the Commissioners Court approves terminating the order early.

Fireworks, fire pits, fire barrels or any form of outdoor burning is prohibited.

Outdoor grilling is still allowed, but citizens should ensure that the grill or smoker contains all flames and includes a lid. Outdoor welding operations are also excluded from the burn ban, if they are conducted following guidelines established by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. Welders must notify and register with the Fire Marshal’s Office in advance.

For more information related to the burn ban, please contact the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-590-2655.

Smith County burn ban citations graphic (Smith County)

