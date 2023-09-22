Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Shorty the Squirrel’ gravesite considered in plans to transform downtown Tyler
By Blake Holland
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Newly released designs show plans to transform the downtown Tyler square. So, what happens to the burial site of a Tyler legend?

Beneath the tree on the southeast side of the square, you’ll find the final resting place of a beggar who became a friend to the people of Tyler.

“He would come and sit on people’s shoulders and actually reach down and get pecans out of their pocket and eat it,” said Tyler Mayor Don Warren.

From 1948 to 1963, the downtown square was home to a squirrel that locals eventually named Shorty; a friendly little critter with a big appetite for food and attention.

“People knew him,” Warren said. “People would come down here and feed him, and one lady actually came down here for 11 years and fed Shorty every day.

Every day, until Shorty scampered up to squirrel heaven. Some said he was hit by a car, while others thought he was electrocuted on a power line. Turns out, Shorty died of old age.

“He had lost most of his eyesight and, as the story is told, ‘he woke up dead,” said Warren.

With plans to transform downtown Tyler now in the works, planners will have to answer questions about Shorty’s gravesite and its relocation.

“When we start construction, what are we going to do with Shorty? I mean, do you exhume a squirrel?” Warren asked.

Redesign plans already show the possibility of creating a Shorty statue within the park area of the square in an effort to remember a piece of Tyler’s past while scurrying toward the future.

Rendering shows the possibility of a statue paying tribute to Shorty the Squirrel.
Rendering shows the possibility of a statue paying tribute to Shorty the Squirrel.(Fitzpatrick Architects)

