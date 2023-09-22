Quitman FFA prepares for weekend of livestock competitions at East Texas State Fair

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The annual East Texas State Fair kicks off Friday afternoon to the public, full of carnival rides, the iconic Food Row and a look at some of the animals East Texas has to offer.

24 hours before the fair opened to the public, Future Farmers of America chapters from across the region gathered to prepare their heifers for the fair’s livestock competitions.

Corey Hammond of Quitman is an FFA Advisor that has been preparing his students year-round for the competition, even participating in livestock contests outside of the region.

“Preparing for exhibiting livestock is a year-round process for the kids,” Hammond said. “They start when they purchase the animal and it never really stops.”

While students outside of FFA were relaxing during their summer break, members like Quitman Junior Daniel Kernes we’re preparing their livestock months before to get his livestock to be show ready.

“I got my heifer in the summer and ever since I got her I’ve been doing her hair,” Kernes said. “The hair matters a lot because it helps with the look...it makes it look fancy and the judge likes to see fanciness and structure.”

The competitions focus a lot on the appearance of the heifer based on the industry standards of the animals. Judging is based on how well groomed the heifer is, the size of the stomach and even the students in the event are judged on showmanship, an important part of livestock competitions.

Quitman Sophomore Kori Hammond, (daughter of FFA advisor Corey Hammond) explains that every part of the grooming process is important, as it shows the judges the work put into taking care of the heifer.

“You never want the judge to see knots or even after you wash, you don’t want them to be wet because then the judges are knowing that you aren’t putting in effort and hard work.”

Along with the livestock showcasing, Kori Hammond will also be participating in the speech competition, which is part of the contests the FFA students are able to participate in.

Each heifer is placed in a different category based on their breed. Hammond is set to showcase her Limousin heifer in the Junior Heifer Show.

Although each of the competitors have their eyes set on bringing home the blue ribbon, Hammond says its an opportunity; for the students to learn more about raising their heifers at the industry standard.

“Our kids are working really working hard and all-over East Texas they’re working really hard getting these animals to start exhibiting,” Hammond said. “It’s just a constant process of keeping these animals in good condition and feeding and working with them. either at the school or at home.

The livestock competitions are set to take place all day on September 22nd starting at 9 a.m. in the morning.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.