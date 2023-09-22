Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Showers and storms possible this morning, drying out this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures this morning are in the 70s area-wide, though we could see a couple spots drop into the 60s before the morning is over. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the first half of our Friday, especially if you live along, near, and north of I-20. Rain chances will be decreasing through the afternoon, though I think we’ll need to hold onto a low/very low chance for a shower or two through at least 6/7pm. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 90s, mid 90s in the warmest areas. Clear to mostly clear tonight, and dry for most of tomorrow. Highs for Saturday will be in the mid 90s. Rain chances return to East Texas Saturday night, with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures cool back into the 80s for highs and 60s for lows next week, marking a return to seasonable temps as we enter the first week of astronomical fall. Meteorological fall began on Sept. 1, though it hasn’t felt much like fall the last three weeks. Have a great Friday and weekend.

