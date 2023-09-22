Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Many dog owners have doubts about vaccines, study says

Some dog owners are hesitant when it comes to vaccines.
Some dog owners are hesitant when it comes to vaccines.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vaccine skepticism isn’t just limited to those for humans. It’s impacting their four-legged friends as well.

New research published in the journal Vaccine found that more than half of the dog owners studied are now hesitant about vaccines.

Nearly 40% think canine vaccines are unsafe. Over 20% think they’re ineffective. And only 30% think they are medically necessary.

Veterinarians said vaccine hesitancy has always existed among dog owners, but it’s increased significantly since the pandemic when fears over covid vaccines gained traction.

Researchers said online postings about potential vaccine problems contribute to the skepticism, as well as some experiencing negative reactions when vaccinating pets.

The cost of vaccinations can also play a role.

However, veterinarians said these shots have minimum risk and maximum benefit in helping to prevent life-threatening diseases in dogs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of I20 fatal shooting victim Caitlin Elizabeth speaks out
Mother of woman killed on I-20 says trucker was trailing car before fatal shooting
Rachel Sneed
Affidavit: Mineola woman paid bills with $300K allegedly stolen from water supply company
Charity Desirae Prince, 25
Polk County jailer accused of improper sexual relationship with inmate
Jason Rashad Williams
Man charged with murder following I-20 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Van Zandt County
Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler has written two pastoral letters to the...
Controversial Catholic bishop of Tyler won’t resign amid possible Vatican investigation

Latest News

FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana,...
Judge blocks government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sale to protect whale species
Gun Barrel City Fire was notified and responded with their rescue boat as units began searching...
Authorities respond to drowning in Henderson County
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM
Leah Brown on set of Wheel of Fortune.
East Texas elementary teacher to appear on Wheel of Fortune Friday night