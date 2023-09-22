Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police seeking information on whereabouts of wanted man

Henry Lee Givens
Henry Lee Givens(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department has asked the public for assistance on the whereabouts of wanted man.

According to the Longview PD official Facebook page, the agency is searching for Henry Lee Givens 46, for a felony pardon and parole warrant.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous tip(s) that lead to Givens’ arrest.

If you have any information about the exact location of Givens please submit an anonymous tip at Gregg County Crim Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867), or visit greggcountycrimestoppers.org, or contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.

