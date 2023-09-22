Longview City Council accepts $100K donation for bus shelter construction

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview City Council accepted a $100,000 donation from RDM Management LLC at Thursday evening’s City Council meeting. The city plans use the donation towards constructing six bus shelters.

The shelters will give riders cover as they wait for their bus to arrive, along with installation to keep bus riders safe from the weather. They will be placed strategically around the city where they will see the most usage.

Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley said, “We didn’t go out soliciting this. They just saw a need and reached out and said how can we help. And so for all those riders, these are the heavily trafficked bus stops. And it makes it more comfortable and more sustainable for them to use the bus system moving forward. And it’s all due to the generosity of this amazing company that said how can we help.”

The city said some of the bus shelters will be installed very soon.

