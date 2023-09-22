Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hwy 31 shut down after major crash near Tyler

Fire department presence on scene of crash.
Fire department presence on scene of crash.(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a crash on Hwy 31 and FM 757 near Tyler Friday morning.

According to Chapel Hill Fire Chief Dale Peterson, a major crash occurred on Hwy 31 and FM 757 Friday morning. In addition to Chapel Hill, Jackson Heights responded to the scene. Hwy 31 was closed on both sides as units responded. As of 10:52 a.m., traffic was being diverted to FM 757.

Details will be added as they are released.

