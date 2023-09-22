Hwy 31 shut down after major crash near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a crash on Hwy 31 and FM 757 near Tyler Friday morning.

According to Chapel Hill Fire Chief Dale Peterson, a major crash occurred on Hwy 31 and FM 757 Friday morning. In addition to Chapel Hill, Jackson Heights responded to the scene. Hwy 31 was closed on both sides as units responded. As of 10:52 a.m., traffic was being diverted to FM 757.

Details will be added as they are released.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.