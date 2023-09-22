Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas elementary teacher to appear on Wheel of Fortune Friday night

Leah Brown on set of Wheel of Fortune.
Leah Brown on set of Wheel of Fortune.(Lufkin ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
From Press Release

LUFKIN, Texas - Leah Brown, paraprofessional at Brandon Elementary, got to experience being a contestant on Wheel of Fortune this summer.

“I was selected to be a contestant on Wheel Of Fortune,” she said. “This has been number one on my bucket list for as long as I can remember.”

Brown sent an audition tape for the show in August 2020 but did not hear back from them until April 2023.

“I was asked to do an interview via Zoom with Wheel of Fortune producers and they loved me,” she said. “Once I passed that level, I got to play the game virtually with contestants from all over the country. A few weeks later, I got an email congratulating me on being selected to come on the show.”

Brown recorded at Sony Studios in Culver City, California over the summer and got to bring her daughter and mom to go with her.

“I got to meet Pat Sajak and Vanna White who I’ve known and loved my entire life,” Brown said.  “I got to meet so many cool people from all over the U.S. and I got to experience firsthand the joy that Wheel of Fortune brings to America.

It was, hands down, the most exciting experience of my life! I want all of my students to know that dreams do come true. Believe in yourself and you can do whatever you put your mind to!”

Be sure to tune in Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC/KTRE (times may vary so check your local listing) to see Leah spin the wheel.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

