Country Place Senior Living breaks ground for new memory care residence

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Country Place Senior Living in Jacksonville broke ground Friday for their new memory care residence located right behind their assisted living building. It will serve East Texans who suffer from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“This is occurring in the older population more and more. It appears with Alzheimer’s and dementia as our Baby Boomers age, and we just have an increased population and the need for it,” said Director of Country Place Senior Living Kim Nolley.

With the closest facility in Tyler about 30 miles away, Country Place Senior Living hopes this residence will offer more convenience for those who live in the Jacksonville area.

Director of Operations Tammy Lenamond said, “Memory care is very important because as you see your family decline, your loved one decline, then you need help with taking care of them, and that’s what we’re here for, to serve the seniors of Jacksonville as far as Cherokee County and Smith County.”

The 12,000 square foot building will feature 16 suites, a private garden and activity area, and will offer specialized programs for those with memory care needs.

Construction is set to begin Oct. 1.

“I can recall three or four years ago when the current place was only just a thought, an idea, and they truly used the theory of ‘build it and they will come,’” said City of Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham.

“It’s a new chapter for us, and just to be able to provide that service for these seniors is very important and we’re very proud to be here,” said Lenamond.

The memory care facility is set to be completed between April to June of next year.

