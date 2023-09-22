Breakfast skillet hash by Casie Buck of Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Casie Buck, who owns Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast in Winnsboro, is sharing a delicious breakfast recipe that can be made in a cast iron skillet or a big Dutch oven. Perfect for fall breakfasts, and especially great over a campfire!

Breakfast Skillet Hash

Ingredients

¼ cup butter, cubed

20 ounces of refrigerated hash browns or skillet potatoes

7 ounces frozen fully cooked breakfast sausage links, thawed and cut in ½ in pieces

6 oz Maple Pork Sausage pieces

¼ cup chopped onion

¼ cup chopped green pepper

12 large eggs, lightly beaten

Season All to taste (salt and pepper are an option as well)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

In a deep 12-inch cast iron skillet, melt the butter.

Add the potatoes, sausage, onion, and green pepper.

Cook, uncovered, over medium heat util potatoes are lightly browned, 15-20 minutes.

Push the potato mixture towards the edge of the pan.

Pour eggs into the center of the pan.

Cook and stir ov3er medium heat until the eggs are completely set.

Season to taste and mix into mixture.

Reduce the heat; stir eggs into potato mixture.

Top with cheese; cover and cook until cheese is melted, 1-2 minutes.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.