Breakfast skillet hash by Casie Buck of Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast

This recipe is perfect for fall mornings, and can even be cooked over a campfire in a cast iron skillet or Dutch oven.
This recipe is perfect for fall mornings, and can even be cooked over a campfire in a cast iron skillet or Dutch oven.(Casie Buck, Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Casie Buck, who owns Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast in Winnsboro, is sharing a delicious breakfast recipe that can be made in a cast iron skillet or a big Dutch oven. Perfect for fall breakfasts, and especially great over a campfire!

Breakfast Skillet Hash

Ingredients

¼ cup butter, cubed

20 ounces of refrigerated hash browns or skillet potatoes

7 ounces frozen fully cooked breakfast sausage links, thawed and cut in ½ in pieces

6 oz Maple Pork Sausage pieces

¼ cup chopped onion

¼ cup chopped green pepper

12 large eggs, lightly beaten

Season All to taste (salt and pepper are an option as well)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

  • In a deep 12-inch cast iron skillet, melt the butter.
  • Add the potatoes, sausage, onion, and green pepper.
  • Cook, uncovered, over medium heat util potatoes are lightly browned, 15-20 minutes.
  • Push the potato mixture towards the edge of the pan.
  • Pour eggs into the center of the pan.
  • Cook and stir ov3er medium heat until the eggs are completely set.
  • Season to taste and mix into mixture.
  • Reduce the heat; stir eggs into potato mixture.
  • Top with cheese; cover and cook until cheese is melted, 1-2 minutes.

