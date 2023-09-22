Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Authorities respond to drowning in Henderson County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - First responders were called out to the Cedar Branch Park subdivision near Payne Springs due to a drowning Thursday night.

According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue, crews were alerted for a possible drowning at about 8:04 p.m. A man had reportedly been doing construction work at a nearby home, then went for a swim in the lake but did not resurface.

Gun Barrel City Fire was notified and responded with their rescue boat as units began searching the water in the area of the reported drowning. The victim was located after some time using the side scan sonar on the rescue boat, PSFR said.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.

Quitman FFA prepares for weekend of livestock competitions at East Texas State Fair