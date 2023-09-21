WebXtra: Troubadour performs for special needs children in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of East Texas children got some special attention on Thursday.

Gary Swinward is an English-born (now American citizen) musician and entertainer who donated his time to perform at the Truman Smith Care Center in Gladewater.

The children, who have varying debilitating mental and physical conditions, often get left out of things like concerts and performances, which is why Swinward donated his time to entertain them.

Having had a long and successful career, Swinard talked about how performances like this are more meaningful, because the payoff is seeing the kids smile.

