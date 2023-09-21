Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Troubadour performs for special needs children in Gladewater

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of East Texas children got some special attention on Thursday.

Gary Swinward is an English-born (now American citizen) musician and entertainer who donated his time to perform at the Truman Smith Care Center in Gladewater.

The children, who have varying debilitating mental and physical conditions, often get left out of things like concerts and performances, which is why Swinward donated his time to entertain them.

Having had a long and successful career, Swinard talked about how performances like this are more meaningful, because the payoff is seeing the kids smile.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Rashad Williams
Man charged with murder following I-20 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Van Zandt County
Mother of I20 fatal shooting victim Caitlin Elizabeth speaks out
Mother of woman killed on I-20 says trucker was trailing car before fatal shooting
Rachel Sneed
Wood County water supply employee accused of stealing $300K turns self in
Luis Alberto Sandoval (center) and his attorney.
Former Smith County deputy given probation, loses license after pleading guilty to federal charges
Hunter Perry, owner of Mike Perry Motor Company
East Texas auto dealer says truck purchases driving up car payments

Latest News

Charity Desirae Prince, 25
Polk County jailer accused of improper sexual relationship with inmate
Gary Swinward
WebXtra: Troubadour performs for special needs children in Gladewater
WebXtra: Longview resident takes cane training course while losing vision
WebXtra: East Texas resident takes cane training course while losing vision
WebXtra: Longview resident takes cane training course while losing vision
WebXtra: East Texas resident takes cane training course while losing vision