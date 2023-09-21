Undefeated Brownsboro Bears find chemistry breeds success

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Ahead of Brownsboro’s showdown against Van, the coach and team talked about how they have found success by being a close group.

“It’s a really close-knit group, we got a lot of really good team chemistry going on, you know, this senior group has been close together through all the years,” said Head Coach Lance Connot. “I think we’ve done a great job of building in our work ethic with our effort and our attitude and our toughness.”

An interview with Connot and one of his players was streamed on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed live every Wednesday at 8 p.m. during football season on East Texas Now.

“It’s all just about, like, the chemistry that we have, and the effort that we put in during practice,” said linebacker Tanner Ackerman. “That’s really all that has to do with it. Just a lot of effort. We’re all working together, we’re a great team. We all love each other. That’s what it takes.”

Going into the contest against Van, the Bears are 4-0.

“It’s about studying last year, just seeing where we messed up last year,” Ackerman said. “Staying in the weight room, you know, keeping our strength up.”

