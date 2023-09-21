Tyler’s UT Health North clinic loses power; some patients transferred

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s UT Health North clinic lost power Thursday afternoon, causing some patients to be moved.

According to a release from the hospital, an electrical transformer that supplies power to UT Health North Campus Tyler went out at approximately 12:15 p.m. Thursday. The resulting power loss caused some clinical areas to shut down for the remainder of the day.

According to the release, eight patients were transferred to UT Health Tyler from the north campus out of an abundance of caution.

Power has since been restored, they said, and the hospital is working to resume normal operations.

