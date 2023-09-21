Thursday’s Weather: Dry this morning, but storms possible tonight

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly clear skies this morning with temperatures in the 70s. We’ll warm into the mid and upper 80s by lunchtime, as clouds roll back into the area. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs today will be in the lower half of the 90s. Most of today will be dry, but this evening we have a chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially north of I-20. A few of these showers/storms could be on the stronger side so we ask that you remain weather alert. Overnight we’ll likely see a break in activity on radar before more showers and thunderstorms move into the area Friday morning. These morning showers and thunderstorms will arrive during the morning commute hours for many. You’ll likely want to plan for some extra time on the road and have your rain gear ready when you head out the door. Rain comes to an end through the day, then we’ll hold onto a low chance for a few showers into the early evening. Saturday is still trending drier, while rain chances for Sunday and Monday continue to increase. It looks like the beginning to next week will be a wet one. Have a great Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.