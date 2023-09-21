Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Three-year-old drowns in Rio Grande while crossing with family(NBC News Channel)
By NBC News Channel
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT
EAGLE PASS, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in Texas say a three-year-old child drowned while a family was attempting to cross the Rio Grande north of the border crossing at Eagle Pass.

The Texas of Department of Public Safety said the body of a three-year-old was found, transferred to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The child’s family was reportedly trying to cross the river when the child was swept away by the current.

That family was one of many that is part of this week’s massive surge at the southern border.

On Wednesday alone, an estimated 5,000 migrants arrived in Maverick County, Texas.

Thousands more are expected to arrive on Thursday.

The mayor of Eagle Pass, where the influx has depleted the city’s budget, signed an emergency declaration to attract federal funds to cope with the surge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection also announced Wednesday afternoon that vehicle processing operations at bridge one and the international railway crossing bridge in Eagle Pass would be temporarily suspended in response to the large influx of migrants crossing the border into the city.

