Rusk County authorities arrest 3 on drug charges

Frank Lewis, Derrick Lewis, and Cheryl Lewis
Frank Lewis, Derrick Lewis, and Cheryl Lewis(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three Henderson residents were arrested Tuesday after a search warrant allegedly found drugs in their home.

According to a Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a combined investigation including the Henderson Police Department found suspected methamphetamine, MDMA, marijuana, and firearms in a Henderson home. The search warrant led to the arrest of Frank Torres Lewis, 50, Cheryl Redwine Lewis 50, and Derrick Lewis 44, all of Henderson.

According to the post, an investigation on Tuesday led to a search warrant being executed on a home on the 1300 block of MLK Street. The Lewis’s were arrested during the search on multiple charges.

Frank Lewis was charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one (methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two (MDMA), a state jail felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony of the third degree. He was also served with an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm. His bonds total $155,000.

Cheryl Lewis was served with warrants for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one, and unlawful carry of a weapon. Her bonds total $46,500.

Derrick Lewis was served with an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one. His bond amount has not been listed.

Frank, Cheryl, and Derrick Lewis were booked into the Rusk County Jail on Tuesday.

