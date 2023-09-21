Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ron DeSantis visits Tyler for private fundraising luncheon

File photo of DeSantis speaking during a fundraising picnic in Sioux Center, Iowa.
By Blake Holland
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Tyler for a private fundraiser Thursday. The luncheon featuring the Republican presidential candidate was held at a private residence and not publicly advertised.

The Tyler event is just one of several DeSantis events being held across the state this week. Other stops include Midland, Houston, Dallas, Waco, and San Antonio.

