Ron DeSantis visits Tyler for private fundraising luncheon

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Tyler for a private fundraiser Thursday. The luncheon featuring the Republican presidential candidate was held at a private residence and not publicly advertised.

The Tyler event is just one of several DeSantis events being held across the state this week. Other stops include Midland, Houston, Dallas, Waco, and San Antonio.

RELATED STORY: Ron DeSantis’ visit to Midland

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.