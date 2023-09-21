Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Polk County jailer accused of improper sexual relationship with inmate

Charity Desirae Prince, 25
Charity Desirae Prince, 25(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A jailer has been fired from her post and arrested after allegations of improper relationship.

According to a representative of the Texas Rangers, Sheriff Byron Lyons requested a jailer’s arrest following an investigation that began in September. The jailer, identified as Charity Desirae Prince, 25, of Onalaska, has been arrested on a charge of improper sexual activity with a person in custody, a second-degree felony.

Prince was booked into the Polk County Jail on Thursday. She is held on a $5,000 surety bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Rashad Williams
Man charged with murder following I-20 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Van Zandt County
Mother of I20 fatal shooting victim Caitlin Elizabeth speaks out
Mother of woman killed on I-20 says trucker was trailing car before fatal shooting
Rachel Sneed
Wood County water supply employee accused of stealing $300K turns self in
Luis Alberto Sandoval (center) and his attorney.
Former Smith County deputy given probation, loses license after pleading guilty to federal charges
Hunter Perry, owner of Mike Perry Motor Company
East Texas auto dealer says truck purchases driving up car payments

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Frank Lewis, Derrick Lewis, and Cheryl Lewis
Rusk County authorities arrest 3 on drug charges
Boudreaux Campbell
East Texas natives now teammates on PBR tour
Cement truck crash
1 injured after cement truck crashes into passenger vehicle in Longview