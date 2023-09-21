Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Rashad Williams
Man charged with murder following I-20 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Van Zandt County
Mother of I20 fatal shooting victim Caitlin Elizabeth speaks out
Mother of woman killed on I-20 says trucker was trailing car before fatal shooting
Rachel Sneed
Wood County water supply employee accused of stealing $300K turns self in
Luis Alberto Sandoval (center) and his attorney.
Former Smith County deputy given probation, loses license after pleading guilty to federal charges
Design plans for the downtown Tyler square
Downtown Tyler redesign plans call for traffic circles, expanded sidewalks, plenty of greenspace

Latest News

Rachel Sneed
Affidavit: Mineola woman paid bills with $300K allegedly stolen from water supply company
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-21-23
Thursday’s Weather: Dry this morning, but storms possible tonight
Musicians in Munich, Germany play traditional Bavarian songs for visitors to the city.
Kilgore planning own festival as Munich, Germany celebrates 188th Oktoberfest
Child Passenger Safety Week
East Texas traffic safety specialist shares tips to keep kids safe in vehicles during National Child Passenger Safety Week
John gives hearty laugh while discussing bright future dreams
John, 15, maintains “life is beautiful” attitude amid quest for forever family