Ferreira scores twice to rally Dallas to 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

Jesús Ferreira scored two of three unanswered goals in the second half and FC Dallas rallied to defeat Real Salt Lake 3-1
FC Dallas
FC Dallas(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored two of three unanswered goals in the second half and FC Dallas rallied to defeat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Dallas (10-10-8) snaps a seven-match winless streak on the road (0-5-2) with the victory. The club had gone 15 straight matches on the road in the regular season without scoring multiple goals.

Real Salt Lake (11-11-7) took a 1-0 lead two minutes before halftime when Cristian Arango took a pass from Braian Ojeda and scored for a fifth time in his sixth start and eighth appearance this season. Arango becomes the fourth RSL player to score in four straight regular-season matches. Arango has scored six goals in four matches against Dallas, including a hat trick in the first meeting.

Dallas scored the equalizer in the 56th minute on Paul Arriola's second goal of the season. Paxton Pomykal had an assist.

Dallas took the lead for good on a penalty kick by Ferreira in the 62nd minute. Ferreira's goal came after Jáder Obrian drew a foul on defender Marcelo Silva. Ferreira used an assist from Obrian in the 71st minute to notch his 12th goal this season.

Maarten Paes stopped six shots for Dallas. Zac MacMath had one save for Real Salt Lake.

Dallas improves to 3-0-1 in its last four matchups with Real Salt Lake, including a 2-1 victory at home earlier this season. Dallas is 6-3-6 in the last 15 matches in the series.

Real Salt Lake falls to 5-3-0 in its last eight home matches. The club scored 15 goals in the five victories and just one in the three losses.

Dallas returns home to host the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Real Salt Lake will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

