East Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! It’s been another warm day and the warmer weather will stick around into the weekend. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible in northern counties this evening, but should die out as they move farther south into the I-20 corridor. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s by morning. Another chance for rain tomorrow brings a little bit more scattered shower and thunderstorm development to parts of East Texas that will last into the afternoon and die out by evening, just in time for the Red Zone. Saturday will be warm and breezy at times, but beautiful with lots of sunshine before rain moves back in on Sunday with a cold front that arrives early Monday morning.

