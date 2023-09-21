Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Crockett police searching for driver who left scene after allegedly hitting pedestrian

(MGN)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Crockett police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in an auto-pedestrian crash.

According to an online post, police responded to the call between South Fourth Street and West Goliad Avenue Monday afternoon.

Arriving at the scene, they learned the victim had been struck by two different vehicles while walking on the marked pedestrian crossing. Police said the second vehicle had already left the scene and are working on identifying the driver and vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crockett police at (936)544-2021.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Rashad Williams
Man charged with murder following I-20 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Van Zandt County
Mother of I20 fatal shooting victim Caitlin Elizabeth speaks out
Mother of woman killed on I-20 says trucker was trailing car before fatal shooting
Rachel Sneed
Wood County water supply employee accused of stealing $300K turns self in
Luis Alberto Sandoval (center) and his attorney.
Former Smith County deputy given probation, loses license after pleading guilty to federal charges
Hunter Perry, owner of Mike Perry Motor Company
East Texas auto dealer says truck purchases driving up car payments

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Shorty The Squirrel
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
I-20 Shooting Follow Up
KLTV 7′s Lauren Tear interviews the CEO and president of the State Fair, John Sykes.
106th annual East Texas State Fair returns to Tyler
Charity Desirae Prince, 25
Polk County jailer accused of improper sexual relationship with inmate