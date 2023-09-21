Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Controversial Catholic bishop of Tyler won’t resign amid possible Vatican investigation

Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler has written two pastoral letters to the...
Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler has written two pastoral letters to the faithful in East Texas ahead of next month's Synod on Synodality in the Vatican.(Source: Diocse of Tyler)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Joseph Strickland, the outspoken and controversial Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Tyler, addressed rumors of his resignation.

According to Catholic news website The Pillar, Pope Francis met with advisors last week to discuss requesting Stickland resign from his position as bishop. Strickland has in the past been vocal in his criticism of Pope Francis, in addition to disparaging the COVID-19 vaccine and accusing President Joe Biden of leading the United States toward collapse. Strickland was visited and interviewed by two bishops in June earlier this year.

However, in a recent post on his website, Strickland said he has not received any communication from Rome regarding resignation and has had no communication from the Church since June. While he said he considers resignation a dereliction of duty, Strickland said he would not defy Pope Francis were he to call for Strickland’s removal.

“I have said publicly that I cannot resign as Bishop of Tyler because that would be me abandoning the flock that I was given charge of by Pope Benedict XVI. I have also said that I will respect the authority of Pope Francis if he removes me from office as Bishop of Tyler,” Strickland said in the blog post. “I love Jesus Christ and the Catholic Church which He established. My only desire is to speak His Truth and live God’s Will to the best of my ability.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Rashad Williams
Man charged with murder following I-20 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Van Zandt County
Mother of I20 fatal shooting victim Caitlin Elizabeth speaks out
Mother of woman killed on I-20 says trucker was trailing car before fatal shooting
Rachel Sneed
Wood County water supply employee accused of stealing $300K turns self in
Luis Alberto Sandoval (center) and his attorney.
Former Smith County deputy given probation, loses license after pleading guilty to federal charges
Hunter Perry, owner of Mike Perry Motor Company
East Texas auto dealer says truck purchases driving up car payments

Latest News

Images of evacuated individuals and firefighter presence at UT Health North.
Tyler’s UT Health North clinic loses power; some patients transferred
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Frank Lewis, Derrick Lewis, and Cheryl Lewis
Rusk County authorities arrest 3 on drug charges
Charity Desirae Prince, 25
Polk County jailer accused of improper sexual relationship with inmate