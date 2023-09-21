Controversial Catholic bishop of Tyler won’t resign amid possible Vatican investigation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Joseph Strickland, the outspoken and controversial Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Tyler, addressed rumors of his resignation.

According to Catholic news website The Pillar, Pope Francis met with advisors last week to discuss requesting Stickland resign from his position as bishop. Strickland has in the past been vocal in his criticism of Pope Francis, in addition to disparaging the COVID-19 vaccine and accusing President Joe Biden of leading the United States toward collapse. Strickland was visited and interviewed by two bishops in June earlier this year.

However, in a recent post on his website, Strickland said he has not received any communication from Rome regarding resignation and has had no communication from the Church since June. While he said he considers resignation a dereliction of duty, Strickland said he would not defy Pope Francis were he to call for Strickland’s removal.

“I have said publicly that I cannot resign as Bishop of Tyler because that would be me abandoning the flock that I was given charge of by Pope Benedict XVI. I have also said that I will respect the authority of Pope Francis if he removes me from office as Bishop of Tyler,” Strickland said in the blog post. “I love Jesus Christ and the Catholic Church which He established. My only desire is to speak His Truth and live God’s Will to the best of my ability.”

