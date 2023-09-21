Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Beckville coach ‘feeling pretty good’ about 3-1 start

“We take care of the football, stay on track, we feel pretty good about it,” Ross said.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Things are starting to come together for the Beckville Bearcats.

“Sitting here three and one, feeling pretty good about how we’ve done things, but got a lot of work to do moving forward,” Head Coach Cody Ross said.

Ross’ interview was streamed on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed live every Wednesday at 8 p.m. during football season on East Texas Now.

“We take care of the football, stay on track, we feel pretty good about it,” Ross said.

Beckville travels to Big Sandy on Friday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Rashad Williams
Man charged with murder following I-20 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Van Zandt County
Mother of I20 fatal shooting victim Caitlin Elizabeth speaks out
Mother of woman killed on I-20 says trucker was trailing car before fatal shooting
Rachel Sneed
Wood County water supply employee accused of stealing $300K turns self in
Luis Alberto Sandoval (center) and his attorney.
Former Smith County deputy given probation, loses license after pleading guilty to federal charges
Hunter Perry, owner of Mike Perry Motor Company
East Texas auto dealer says truck purchases driving up car payments

Latest News

Beckville coach ‘feeling pretty good’ about 3-1 start
Beckville coach ‘feeling pretty good’ about 3-1 start
Undefeated Brownsboro Bears find chemistry breeds success
Undefeated Brownsboro Bears find chemistry breeds success
Undefeated Brownsboro Bears find chemistry breeds success
Undefeated Brownsboro Bears find chemistry breeds success
Tyler Lions undefeated going into short week before Thursday game
Tyler Lions undefeated going into short week before Thursday game