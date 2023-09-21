Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bat in Tyler tests positive for rabies

Source: City of Tyler website
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is advising residents that a bat has recently tested positive for rabies.

On Thursday, Tyler Animal Services was alerted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) that one bat submitted for analysis tested positive for rabies.

The bat was found near the 9300 block of Tipperary Drive. The known individuals and animals with possible exposure have been identified and addressed.

“It is critical for people to not handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals. It is important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild animals or any sick animals,” city officials said in a press release. “If a person is bitten by an animal, the bite incident must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, Tyler Animal Services Director Shawn Markmann, for proper investigation.”

Tyler Animal Services advises all pet owners to confirm their dogs and cats are currently vaccinated for rabies. Preventative immunization for rabies is the only effective defense against the fatal disease.

City of Tyler Ordinance and Smith County Ordinance requires regular rabies shots for all dogs and cats. It is a Class C misdemeanor if someone fails to vaccinate their pet(s) by four months of age.

Anyone with questions on rabies control may contact Tyler Animal Services at 903-535-0045.

