Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Few storms far NW counties late today. Better chances for rain for ETX on Friday Afternoon.
A few strong thunderstorms possible far NW areas of ETX this evening.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few strong thunderstorms are possible this evening over the NW sections of East Texas where the Storm Predication Center has placed that area under a Slight Risk for these storms. Gusty winds and some hail will be possible. Most of ETX should remain warm and dry. Better chances for afternoon showers/thundershowers exist tomorrow with the hope that the rain ends before the Red Zone games tomorrow evening. Saturday should be dry, but Sunday and Monday, the chances for widespread showers/thunderstorms exist as we await a cold front on Monday. Some of the storms on Sunday and Monday could be strong to severe. As always, we will keep our eye on it for you. Cooler temperatures are expected next week, but only a little cooler.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Rashad Williams
Man charged with murder following I-20 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Van Zandt County
Mother of I20 fatal shooting victim Caitlin Elizabeth speaks out
Mother of woman killed on I-20 says trucker was trailing car before fatal shooting
Rachel Sneed
Wood County water supply employee accused of stealing $300K turns self in
Luis Alberto Sandoval (center) and his attorney.
Former Smith County deputy given probation, loses license after pleading guilty to federal charges
Hunter Perry, owner of Mike Perry Motor Company
East Texas auto dealer says truck purchases driving up car payments

Latest News

Few storms NW areas late today, better chances on Friday afternoon for ETX.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-21-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-21-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 9-20-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips