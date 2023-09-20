Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Alabama high school band director Tasered by police after refusing to stop performance

An Alabama band director was shocked with a Taser and arrested after police say he refused to adhere to their requests. Credit: Birmingham Police Dept./BODY CA
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - An Alabama band director was shocked with a Taser and arrested after police say he refused to adhere to their requests for his students to stop playing music following a high school football game, according to authorities.

When Thursday’s game between Minor High School and P.D. Jackson-Olin High School wrapped up in Birmingham, both schools’ bands were performing for families and fans as part of what’s known as the “fifth quarter,” a postgame musical tradition usually seen at historically Black colleges and universities and predominantly Black high schools. After police spoke with the schools’ band directors and advised them to stop playing music “so students and attendees would leave the stadium,” the Jackson-Olin band stopped playing while Johnny Mims, Minor’s band director, “instructed his band to continue performing,” authorities said in a statement.

The back-and-forth escalated into a chaotic scene, in which the stadium’s lights were turned off and a physical altercation between Mims and police ensued. Seconds after Mims was heard denying that he took a swing at an officer, the band director was shocked with a Taser, according to a body-cam video released Monday night by the Birmingham Police Department. Panicked screams came from the stands as an officer used a Taser on Mims, according to the video. Both the officer and Mims are Black.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

