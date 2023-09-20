Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: 3 suspects ransack Houston jewelry store

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at around 6:40 pm, two unknown males entered a jewelry store inside a Houston mall. Credit: Houston Police Department / BODY CAMS
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas - On Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at around 6:40 pm, two unknown males entered a jewelry store inside a mall, located at the 200 block of Greens Road, in Houston, Texas.

The males inquired about some jewelry and then walked out of the store. A short while later, at least one of the suspects that was previously in the store along with two additional male rans into the store, jumped over the counter, and began removing several pieces of jewelry from the display cases.

An employee attempted to stop the suspects from taking the jewelry and was forcibly pushed by one of the suspects. The suspects then fled the location in an unknown direction.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

