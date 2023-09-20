Smith County explores partnering with UT Health Science Center for inmate medical care

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court is in the early stages of exploring a partnership with the UT Health Science Center for the administration of inmate medical services at the Smith County Jail.

During their Tuesday morning meeting, the commissioners court voted unanimously to move forward and explore the logistics and cost of a partnership.

Inmate medical services are currently provided by a third-party. The new partnership would make UTHSC the sole provider of “med-psych” services, according to Smith County Judge Neal Franklin.

“We really look forward to potentially working with someone local,” Franklin said. “Because it provides psych services that are local as well. Right now, we utilize psych services out-of-state. So, a lot of it’s done over the phone or using Zoom.”

If it all works out, Franklin said the partnership would allow the county to potentially work with the expanding UT Tyler School of Nursing and the new UT Tyler School of Medicine. A timeline on the process is not available.

