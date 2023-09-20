Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit

Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Avenue, is barely a year old.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Engineers will assess the damage.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video, and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward.

Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.
Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect in the shooting has been detained for questioning. The sheriff’s office believes the...
Man charged with murder following I-20 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Van Zandt County
Edgewood police chief dies
Edgewood police chief dies on duty
Child killed by vehicle while riding toy car in Marshall
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence
Joshua Meekings
Tyler man gets 40 years for severely burning child in bathtub

Latest News

FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint,...
Michigan’s top court won’t revive Flint water charges against 7 key figures
FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a...
FDA declines approval of needle-free epinephrine
Architect Deidrich Rulfs, an immigrant from Germany, relocated his family to Nacogdoches in...
Diedrich A. W. Rulfs: the German immigrant who became Nacogdoches’ master architect
FILE - Airbnb said Wednesday, Sept. 20 2023 it has removed 59,000 fake listings and blocked...
Airbnb says it’s cracking down on fake listings and has removed 59,000 of them this year