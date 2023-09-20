Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible through the morning hours, coming to an end early this afternoon. As the overnight/morning rain clears out this afternoon, we’ll be left with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the second half of the day. Temperatures this morning are a bit warmer than they have been the last couple of days, but we should still only warm into the lower 90s this afternoon. Skies tonight will be clear/mostly clear, temperatures are only expected to fall into the low 70s by tomorrow morning. More rain will be possible tomorrow, and chances will actually be in the forecast through the weekend. It does look like we may have at least a few showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening, something to keep in mind as you plan for high school football this week. Have a great Wednesday.

