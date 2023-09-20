Longview community holds funeral for fondly remembered veteran

JUDSON, Texas (KLTV) - Friends and family gathered in one East Texas church Wednesday to bid farewell to a longtime familiar face at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and advocate for veterans rights.

Former Longview commander of VFW post 4002, Charlie McGregor passed away on Sunday at the age of 88.

Family, friends and the VFW Honor Guard were at First Baptist Church Judson to honor McGregor.

A U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, McGregor was also an AMBUCS member, mason, and Eagles Lodge member.

He was laid to rest at Judson Cemetery.

Fellow VFW 4002 member James Taylor remembers McGregor as a man who always greeted people with a big smile.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.