Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Longview community holds funeral for fondly remembered veteran

Friends and family gathered in one East Texas church Wednesday to bid farewell to a longtime familiar face at the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUDSON, Texas (KLTV) - Friends and family gathered in one East Texas church Wednesday to bid farewell to a longtime familiar face at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and advocate for veterans rights.

Former Longview commander of VFW post 4002, Charlie McGregor passed away on Sunday at the age of 88.

Family, friends and the VFW Honor Guard were at First Baptist Church Judson to honor McGregor.

A U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, McGregor was also an AMBUCS member, mason, and Eagles Lodge member.

He was laid to rest at Judson Cemetery.

Fellow VFW 4002 member James Taylor remembers McGregor as a man who always greeted people with a big smile.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Rashad Williams
Man charged with murder following I-20 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Van Zandt County
Edgewood police chief dies
Edgewood police chief dies on duty
Child killed by vehicle while riding toy car in Marshall
Joshua Meekings
Tyler man gets 40 years for severely burning child in bathtub
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence

Latest News

Jason Rashad Williams
Illinois truck driver charged with murder in Van Zandt County road rage shooting
WebXtra: Longview community holds funeral for fondly remembered veteran
WebXtra: Longview community holds funeral for fondly remembered veteran
Boil water notice issued for part of Nacogdoches County
Design plans for the downtown Tyler square
Downtown Tyler redesign plans call for traffic circles, expanded sidewalks, plenty of greenspace