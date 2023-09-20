Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Longview City Council considers grant to expand walking trails

An East Texas city considers plans to expand their network of walking trails, with the help of some handy grant money.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas city considers plans to expand their network of walking trails, with the help of some handy grant money.

Longview city council will take up the issue, on how to do it and overcome possible obstacles. With it’s beginnings in the early 1980s, the Longview trail system has become popular with runners, cyclists and walkers and now a plan to expand on it.

Longview council will discuss a us department of transportation $1.3 million grant to expand the walking trail. If secured, the new portion would stretch from Marshall avenue, south to Loop 281.

Longview parks and recreation director John Albertson talks about how popular the trails are, and how the new expansion would be planned and achieved.

