Illinois truck driver charged with murder in Van Zandt County road rage shooting

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Illinois man is charged with the murder of a vehicle passenger following a road rage incident on Tuesday.

According to information from Van Zandt County Sheriff Joe Carter, at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at the 520 mile marker on Interstate 20, Jason Rashad Williams, of Danville, Illinois, was driving an 18-wheeler when he opened fire on a vehicle. One of the vehicle’s four occupants was struck by the gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two miles down the interstate at mile marker 525, Williams was detained by a Van Zandt County constable. Williams has since been arrested and booked into the Van Zandt County Jail on a charge of murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a collective bond total of $1,750,000.

Previous reporting:

Man charged with murder following I-20 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Van Zandt County

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.