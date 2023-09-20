Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Illinois truck driver charged with murder in Van Zandt County road rage shooting

Jason Rashad Williams
Jason Rashad Williams(Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Illinois man is charged with the murder of a vehicle passenger following a road rage incident on Tuesday.

According to information from Van Zandt County Sheriff Joe Carter, at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at the 520 mile marker on Interstate 20, Jason Rashad Williams, of Danville, Illinois, was driving an 18-wheeler when he opened fire on a vehicle. One of the vehicle’s four occupants was struck by the gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two miles down the interstate at mile marker 525, Williams was detained by a Van Zandt County constable. Williams has since been arrested and booked into the Van Zandt County Jail on a charge of murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a collective bond total of $1,750,000.

Man charged with murder following I-20 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Van Zandt County

