Government report shows pilot lost control in fatal 2021 Tatum plane crash

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its final report on a 2021 plane crash, finding the pilot lost control of the aircraft for undetermined reasons.

According to the NTSB’s report, the pilot, James Weatherspoon, was taking his plane up to perform a test of the plane’s newly upgraded autopilot system.

Weatherspoon had taken off from East Texas Regional Airport in Longview. The plane crashed and was found in a wooded area in Tatum.

The report states all communication between the pilot and nearby air traffic control was normal during takeoff however communications were lost 6 minutes after the plane had taken off. Despite this no radio distress calls were receieved from Weatherspoon.

The plane hit the ground around 3/4 mile to the east of its last recorded radar location. The report finds there are no indications of the plane abruptly deviating from its flightplan.

The report states, “A local resident about 1 mile from the accident site reported that, while inside his residence, he heard and felt a “boom” that shook the windows. His wife then saw black smoke rising immediately.”

The plane was found nearly vertical with its nose driven into the ground and the tail of the plane partially folded over towards the nose. Most of the plane had been destroyed by a fire that broke out after the plane hit the ground.

The engines and propellers of the plane broke off when it hit the ground but when found and examined they showed signs of operating normally. The flight controls of the plane were also found to have been working at the time of the crash. Examining equipment used to stabilize the plan’s position in the air showed the pilot had attempted to slow the plane and potentially pull out of the nose dive.

According to the report, damage to the cabin of the plane caused by the crash and fire that broke out afterwards made examining the autopilot system impossible.

Before the flight a mechanic had explained proper testing procedure for autopilots to Weatherspoon as is standard.

The report states that the plane sat on the ramp for about 15 minutes before Weatherspoon turned off the engines and told the mechanic he could not get the autopilot to work. The mechanic showed Weatherspoon where the switches for the autopilot were located and showed Weatherspoon that the autopilot had passed a self-test. The mechanic advised the pilot to try another autopilot self-test with the engines running and that if it did not pass, to shut the plane down. The report says Weatherspoon ran the engines for about five to 10 minutes before departing.

The report states, an exact reason why Weatherspoon lost control of the plane cannot be determined.

