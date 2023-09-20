Former Smith County deputy given probation, loses license after pleading guilty to federal charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Smith County constable who pleaded guilty to charges of misusing official information had his law enforcement license revoked and was sentenced to probation on Wednesday.

Luis Alberto Sandoval, 29, was first arrested in August 2021 on state charges of misuse of official information. An affidavit alleged Sandoval admitted to conducting a driver license and arrest warrant check for a criminal associate in Mexico. The associate told Sandoval the license belonged to a friend staying in Mexico and involved in narcotic trafficking.

On Wednesday, a federal judge sentenced Sandoval to three years probation, revoked his law enforcement license and ordered him to pay a fine of $1,000.

“The past 2 years have been difficult. If I could go back and change things, I would,” Sandoval said.

