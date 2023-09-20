Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  Slight chances for rain are dropping off this evening with fair to partly cloudy skies expected overnight.  Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s by tomorrow morning.  Another chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms in Northern counties is back in the forecast Thursday afternoon and evening.  Then, more showers and thunderstorms will dive from north to south through the eastern counties near the state line on Friday.  These storms will likely be during the day on Friday, coming to an end by the start of the Red Zone.  Saturday looks partly cloudy and warm with only a very slight chance for rain, but rain chances increase quickly into Sunday and Monday as the next weak cold front arrives in East Texas.

