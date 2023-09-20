Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for part of Nacogdoches County

This notice is for customers that live on CR 804, FM 1638 and FM 343 area only.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
From Press Release

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Due to a main water break on a 8″ line on FM 1638 of the water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Lilly Grove SUD # 1740014, public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth drinking etc.).

This notice is for customers that live on CR 804, FM 1638 and FM 343 area only. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, school and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Boyd Dueboay at Lilly Grove SUD 7435 FM 1638 Nacogdoches, TX 75964 or call the office at 569-9292.

