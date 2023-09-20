Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

7-year-old girl survives ‘freak accident’ after dart gets stuck in her skull

A 7-year-old girl is home recovering after a dart went inside her nose.
A 7-year-old girl is home recovering after a dart went inside her nose.(WRTV via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (CNN) - A 7-year-old Indiana girl is home with her family after experiencing what doctors call a “freak accident” that nearly took her life.

According to reports, the young girl named Olivia was playing at a friend’s house last month when a blow dart went inside her nose and became embedded in the base of her skull.

She was transported to the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and underwent surgery within hours.

Doctors said the dart was in the base of the skull, right next to a very important blood vessel.

“The first thing I wanted to say is how is she doing? And it was miraculously, I mean, she was perfectly normal through every step of the procedure,” said neurosurgeon Mitesh Shah.

According to doctors, the situation could have been fatal if the dart had gone deeper, and that it’s a miracle it didn’t.

Olivia’s mother said she is grateful to the team of doctors and nurses who saved her daughter’s life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Rashad Williams
Man charged with murder following I-20 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Van Zandt County
Edgewood police chief dies
Edgewood police chief dies on duty
Joshua Meekings
Tyler man gets 40 years for severely burning child in bathtub
Child killed by vehicle while riding toy car in Marshall
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence

Latest News

FILE - Climate activists rally in front of the White House at Lafayette Square to demand that...
Biden is using executive power to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps
Jason Rashad Williams
Illinois truck driver charged with murder in Van Zandt County road rage shooting
FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in...
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs in Illinois
“In this business, we work hard to solve cases, but sometimes it takes a little bit of luck,"...
Van Zandt County constable says he was on I-20 when call came in on shooting
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
Biden administration announces $600M to produce COVID tests and will reopen website to order them