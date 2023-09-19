Wood County hosts Bassmaster Elite Series, EDC discusses economic impact

WOOD, County (KLTV) - Tuesday morning, Wood County Commissioners approved the contract between the County and BASS LLC as they will host the upcoming Bassmaster Elite Series tournament in the Spring of next year.

It’s an event that has brought revenue into the county since it’s first tournament in 2019. The EDC said in 2022, Wood County was impacted with over $900,000 in revenue.

But things looked different this year when the county did not host. It was due to the low water levels and repairs to the dam.

“We did take a little bit of a hit when it came to our hotel occupancy. We do track the taxes that that bring in.” said Wood County EDC Executive Director, Christine Thomas.

Winnsboro was impacted the most as they saw a decrease in sales tax by 22.7 percent for the month of March.

After significant rainfall in late Spring, the Elites are returning to Lake Fork. But this time, it will be held at a new facility off the lake in Yantis which is set to open Spring of next year.

Eric Lopez with bass said the company also brings a direct impact as their staff, national sponsors, and anglers contribute to the event. “They are spending money. We’re going to the restaurants. We’re going to the hotels. We’re doing things. So, when all is said and done, before the event even really begins, the direct economic impact for an event like ours easily could be anywhere from $850,000 to $1.1 million for the week.”

Thomas said, “We have a lot of people that come over from not only the Dallas area which is pretty much right next door, also Tyler and Longview. But we have a lot of people that come from out of state really just to fish our lakes. So, it’s a really great opportunity to showcase what we have to offer.”

You can catch the tournament at Lake Fork on February 29 through March 3.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.