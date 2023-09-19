Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman traveling on I-20 killed after being shot at from semi-truck in Van Zandt County

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman is dead after a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on I-20 in Van Zandt County Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 1:20 p.m. about a shooting on I-20. A female passenger in a vehicle traveling east on the interstate had been shot at by an occupant of a tractor trailer that was also traveling east, the release said. The woman died.

A suspect in the shooting has been detained for questioning. The sheriff’s office believes the shooting to be an isolated incident.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

