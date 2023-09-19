WebXtra: Longview Fire Department sells t-shirts to benefit firefighters battling cancer

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department is selling t-shirts for breast cancer awareness until Friday.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the shirts may be specifically related to breast cancer awareness, but the goal is to benefit firefighters battling several types of cancer. According to May, some cancers are somewhat common to firefighters as a hazard of the job.

All proceeds from Longview’s t-shirt sales go towards the Rotary Texas Fire Fighter Home, May said, which is an organization which supports these afflicted firefighters.

LFD t-shirt sales will go through Friday, and if you’d like to support the cause, you can visit the online store here.

