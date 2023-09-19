Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Dallas officer injured in shootout with suspect

Dallas police dash camera video shows the moment officers saw a gunman identified as Juan Vicente Zavala Lopez shooting into a truck on Scyene Road.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS, Texas - Dallas police dash camera video shows the moment officers saw a gunman identified as Juan Vicente Zavala Lopez shooting into a truck on Scyene Road.

“The officers turned into a nearby business parking lot with duty weapons draw and Zavala Lopez fired several times,” said Chief Eddie Garcia, Dallas Police Department.”

